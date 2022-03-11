Tirupattur Collector urged to detain scan technician under Goondas Act

The district health officials have requested Collector Amar Kuswaha to detain under Goondas Act, a scan technician arrested on Wednesday for illegally revealing the sex of the fetus for cash, JD (health) Dr K Marimuthu told DT Next on Thursday.
Tiruppur: Technician Sukumar (51) of Tirupattur and helper Vediappan were both arrested from an isolated coconut grove at Kadirampatti near the town by a team of medical and police personnel. The scanner and Rs 75, 000 cash were seized. Dr Marimuthu said Sukumar had already been arrested on the same charge thrice earlier, but always managed to come out quickly.
