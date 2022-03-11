Traditional fervour marks annual ‘Kutti Kudi’ fest in Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

More than a century old ritual – the ‘Kutti Kudi’ used to attract huge numbers of devotees across the state. Even the offering of goats were made by the district administration, HR & CE Department and the police department.





The organisers said that more than 1,000 goats were sacrificed on the occasion. The festival falls on the Tamil month of Maasi and has been celebrated for four days and the sacrifice of lambs used to be held on the third day of the festival.





It is believed that the sacrifice of lambs would ward off the devotees curse and misfortunes. The temple priest adorned as the village God Ondi Karuppu and termed as Marulali used to be carried by two devotees on their shoulders and accept the offering by tasting the blood of the goats which is followed by giving counselling to the devotees.