Gazette issued for establishing State Disaster Mitigation Fund

The state issued a gazette for establishing State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to provide financial assistance for works to be undertaken for disaster mitigation.
Chennai: “In exercise of the powers conferred by subsection (c) of section 48 (1) of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Government of TN hereby constitutes the State Disaster Mitigation Fund for undertaking projects exclusively for the purpose of disaster mitigation,” said Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, in the gazette. The SDMF will be used for developing infrastructural projects.
