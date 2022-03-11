PM’s clout enabled safe evacuation: Guv

Coimbatore :

“India is emerging as a world leader. The Indian students were evacuated fast and smooth from Ukraine due to influence the Prime Minister had on the heads of the warring countries,” he said, while interacting with NCC cadets in Coimbatore on Thursday.





Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving importance to NCC cadets as they are the future of our nation, the Governor urged them to dream big, work hard, have self confidence, maintain good health, develop time management and cultivate reading habits to succeed in life.





Earlier, Ravi met officials of District Sainik Welfare Board and ex-servicemen and advised them to create social media groups to communicate and help each other.





Further, the Governor mooted the idea of constructing martyrs memorial in Coimbatore and the district administration may find the land requirement for the same.





He also suggested building memorials in the schools of martyr’s villages to inspire students.