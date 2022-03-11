HC summons Aduthurai RO over failure to implement direction

Chennai :

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a plea moved by Pattali Makkal Katchi’s (PMK) Ma Ka Stalin, and seven other ward councillors.





All the eight petitioners prayed for a direction to conduct the indirect elections immediately without causing any delay in the process.





On Wednesday, the judges directed the returning officer of Aduthurai town panchayat to file a counter in connection with the petition.





When the matter was taken up by the bench on Thursday, the RO has not filed any counter which made the judges initiate suo-motu proceedings against the Returning Officer.





The court also had summoned the election officer to appear before it on Friday for not adhering to the directions of the court.





The petitioners alleged that they are in majority against the DMK councillors and they were stopped from voting in the indirect elections by the ruling party members.





“Aduthurai has 15 wards and DMK won in merely seven wards. Meanwhile, I have the support of eight councillors. With a majority, we were in a position to win the indirect elections. However, the ruling party members had torn the election papers and snatched the documents from the poll officers,” Stalin said in his petition.