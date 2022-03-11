Russia-Ukraine war inflates raw materials cost MSMEs in trouble

Coimbatore :

After the outbreak of war, the prices of raw materials have shot up abnormally, almost crippling the functioning of the industrial sector.





V Ramesh Babu, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) attributed the sharp increase in raw material cost to build up of artificial demand through hoarding. “Both the traders and manufacturers are exploiting the market situation to jack up prices of raw materials.





The government should therefore ban export of iron ore and steel products and allow their duty free import for the next six months to bring down the prices,” he said.





In a matter of concern, the price of iron has hiked by 10 per cent, copper by 5 per cent, mild steel by 20 per cent, stainless steel by 40 per cent and nickel by 50 per cent. This huge price revision happened just in the last one week. Ironically, the industries found no reason for the price hike of iron produced in India.





“The Union government should bring in some regulation to check uncontrolled price rise of raw materials. Else, the MSMEs may be left with the only option of closure resulting in job loss to thousands of people,” said J James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises.





Moreover, certain special grade raw materials, imported from Russia and Ukraine towards manufacturing spares for defence establishment in Coimbatore have stopped. Similarly, export of pumps and automobile spares to war ravaged nations has come to a halt.





With the raw material issue spiraling out of control, industrial bodies have decided to come together to take it up with the concerned ministry at Centre to initiate war-footing measures to check the escalating price rise.