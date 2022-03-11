Gokulraj murder convict Yuvaraj shifted to Kovai prison

Coimbatore :

Yuvaraj, founder of Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai was imposed three life sentences, by a special court for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe cases in Madurai on Tuesday for murdering 21-year-old Gokulraj while he was speaking to a girl from the Gounder community in Namakkal district in 2015. The body of the deceased was found with his head severed on the railway track.





Following the verdict, Yuvaraj was lodged in Madurai Central Prison. Meanwhile, Yuvaraj was brought with heavy police escort and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison at around 11pm on Wednesday. Police sources said he had been lodged in a separate cell and is under round the clock monitoring.



