2 girls lost sight, paralysed post vaccination shot, allege families

Chennai :

Stating that she was suffering from a connective tissue disorder he said, “the affected girl’s mother Tamilselvi due to ignorance visited various hospitals when time was of essence in such cases.”





Elaborating he said, “I referred her to a good private hospital in Ranipet where Dr MS Seshadri is world renowned for curing such cases.”





When DT Next spoke to Tamilselvi, she said, “I took my daughter to CMC Hospital where they gave her course of injections and asked her to come this Saturday.”





Accepting that there was no improvement in her condition, she said “all I want is for my daughter to regain her eyesight.” Asked if she was willing to go to another hospital she said, “visiting another hospital will be like digging a new ditch. I do not want my daughter to suffer.”





Asked if she had received any help – Tamilselvi, a deserted woman, who works as a coolie – said Minister R Gandhi promised help, while Sholingur MLA Munirathnam provided own funds to the tune of Rs 50,000.





However, Ranipet officials said, “the incident has no direct bearing on the vaccination as it did not occur the next day after vaccination. It happened a few days later. Blood samples sent to Chennai for tests did not reveal anything untoward. The girl also underwent tests when she visited a Chennai hospital with her mother for treatment.”





It may be recalled that another girl Priyadarshini studying in Class 9 suffered a paralysis in the legs a week after being vaccinated at the same PHC. Both the affected girls were also from the same school.





Asked if the vaccine batch which was sent to the PHC was checked, an official said, “vaccine cannot be blamed for something which happened days after vaccination. We usually hear only of fever after vaccination for which the vaccinated are provided with paracetamol tablets.”





While Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan announced in Chennai that Yogalakshmi would be brought to the Chennai Eye Hospital and that Priyadarshini would be given treatment, both Tamilselvi and Prabhu, Priyadarshini’s father said nobody had contacted them. Both the girls are treated at CMC Hospital.