‘TN will be fave for tourists of all age groups’

Chennai :

Tourism sector was badly affected due to Covid-19. Is the government having any specific plan to revive tourism and to make TN the most preferred tourist destination of the country again?





• Our tourism department has long been focusing only on the traditional sectors like spiritual tourism but now the objective is to make Tamil Nadu the tourism destination for all age groups.





For this purpose, we have shifted our focus to other sectors such as water sports tourism, 3D mapping in places like Mahabalipuram and Tiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari which have been hitherto unexplored in the State.





One of the major announcements by the State was to boost tourism with a new policy. What is the present state of the new tourism policy and when is it likely to be released?





• We have prepared the Draft Tamil Nadu Tourism Policy and sent it to Chief Secretary V Iraianbu. Chief Secretary has in turn given his recommendations and they will be imbibed following which the final policy will be released soon by Chief Minister MK Stalin.





There was a plan to accord industry status for tourism? What is the progress on it?





• Getting industry status for tourism is the next important step for the department and all the details will be part of the tourism policy.





Before getting industry status for tourism we are also planning to regulate four key areas of tourism such as adventure tourism, caravan park, bread and breakfast homestay and camping in hill areas.





There were talks about commencing helicopter service between Rameswaram and Kodaikanal. What is the status of land acquisition for the project?





• We have identified government land in both places through the respective district Collectors. The technical study about air travel will have to be carried out through Pawan Hans, a central government-owned helicopter service. Once this part is completed, the helicopter service will commence.





Recently you have been to a balloon festival in Mexico. Is there any plan to conduct any such festival in TN?





• Yes. There are plans to conduct a balloon festival in Tamil Nadu in January but due to the Covid-19 spread, we could not conduct the festival. There is a specific climatic condition for the balloon festival and so we are planning for a balloon festival in December, this year.





The number of foreign tourists visiting TN has reduced due to Covid-19. Is the state government taking any steps to attract foreign tourists in particular?





• The pandemic resulted in the decrease in the flow of foreign tourists but now the situation has eased and the flow of foreign tourists has started to rise.





Our government has started to target social media and platforms to advertise our State and tourism department to reach people across the globe. We are also going to participate in the Dubai expo this month-end to show the world that there is a tourism destination waiting to be explored in India.