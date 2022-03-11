Pandemic hit adolescent girls of urban slums more: Report

Chennai :

The report also highlighted that the pandemic impacted the education and regular lifestyle of the girls more when compared to the boys.





The report analysed the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on girls, with a focus on populations in urban slums through a research-led study in 2020-2021. The report called The World of India’s Girls - WINGS 2022 stated that access to health, education, and opportunities for play and recreation has been affected.





It led to increased health and nutritional insecurities, an abrupt decline in learning opportunities, pressure on early marriages, and limited play and recreation facilities.





As many as 67 per cent of girls in the urban slum areas did not attend online classes during lockdowns, at least 56 per cent of them did not get time to indulge in outdoor play and recreation during the lockdown. More than 50 per cent of the mothers surveyed perceived that the chances of girls rather than boys getting married early are higher due to Covid-19.





Sudarshan Suchi, CEO of Save the Children said that the report brings forward the risks of not investing in and securing all children. It is important to ensure that dialogue and interaction with girls capture their experience and the impact of Covid-19 to develop response plans to improve girls’ access to services,” he said.





He added that the report highlighted the need of building the agency of girls and empower them to exercise their life choices by advocating with the government for improved services and functioning of protection mechanisms for children.





Accountability on child rights issues including child marriage, and utilising children’s groups to disseminate information about child rights, and lead activities for children in their communities are the need of the hour, he added.





Earlier, the first WINGS report in 2018 examined the underlying gender stereotypes and their implications on girls’ safety in public spaces.