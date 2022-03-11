10 districts have nil Covid cases, 12 have one case each

Chennai :

Among districts, Chennai added 44 new coronavirus infections followed by Coimbatore 15, Chengalpet 13, while the remaining was spread across other districts.





The State capital also leads with 7,50,612 infections overall.





Ten districts reported nil new cases while Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai continued to report zero active infections each. Twelve other districts reported one case each and six districts reported three cases each.





A total of 42,026 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.48 crore.