Counsellors speak to 753 Ukraine returnees, find some distressed

Chennai :

The students are being provided with psychological counselling by a team of 20 trained mental health counsellors to discuss their requests, needs and address other grievances, he added.





As many as 753 students were contacted by the team on Wednesday and 375 students were counselled. Of these, 203 were medical students, including 78 first-year medical students, 50 second-year students, and 61 and 41 students who were in the third and fourth year respectively.





There are 137 final year students from other courses, including 46 students of Arts and Science College, of which seven are from engineering colleges, and 153 preparing for different exams. Another six of them were working in Ukraine.





The officials with 104 helpline said that the students are in a state of uncertainty over their studies and some of them require post-traumatic care to come out of distress and trauma.





The team of experts is contacting them on regular basis to understand the mental state of the students who have just returned from Ukraine, an official with the 104 helpline said on Thursday.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that all kinds of support are being extended to these students by the government and we encourage more people to help those stuck in Ukraine on humanitarian grounds.





