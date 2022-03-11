Over 50 lakh TN parents to attend programme on revamping school

Chennai :

The mega event will be held on March 20 in 37,391 government schools across the State.





Terming the event as an important milestone in history, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the members would be elected for the committee in each school. He said women will be given priority to be members of the School Management Committee (SMC).





In a bid to create awareness among the public about the SMC, the minister also unveiled ‘video on wheels’, which would travel across the State.





Similarly, a mega cultural 15-day tour involving more than 600 artists will be organised. They will hold various cultural programmes that will help create awareness among the public on the SMC.





A senior official from the School Education also explained that the SMCs will play a very important role in the implementation and monitoring of the progress of schemes at the school level.





According to the official, the objective of the committees is to establish a strong linkage between the school and community and to develop a sense of community ownership among schools and the schooling process.





Regular training will be imparted to members of SMC so that they understand their duties and responsibilities towards the school, RTE Act, child rights, civil works and maintenance of school infrastructure, preparation of school development plan, and social audit.





The official also said the SMC members will identify all the school dropouts in their respective areas and would make sure to readmit them.





“In addition, a special mobile app will be developed for the SMC members, who will be continuously updating the improvement that has to be undertaken in the schools”, he said. “Similarly, the committee team will also conduct parents-teachers meetings regularly to update students’ status,” he added.