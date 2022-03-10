New harvester in Vellore big draw among cane growers

Vellore :

The arrival of the cane harvester in Vellore has drawn attention of farmers from far away areas like Vembakkam and Panapakkam firkas in Ranipet district. Sources said, “these farmers were earlier reluctant to plant cane due to the non-availability of labour to harvest it. Even farmers in Kancheepuram district attached to the now closed private sugar mill at Pazhaya Seevaram want to be attached to the Vellore facility due to the introduction of the new machine.”





Farmer R Subash said, “getting labourers to cut cane per day is like a festival activity. They have to be given tea and lunch and will work only between 9 am and 1 pm. At the most they will be able to cut the crop in 30 cents, whereas the machine can cover over 3 acres a day. This huge working capacity has excited farmers, who now clamour for additional machines.”





Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam Ranipet district president CS Mani said, “the state government’s agricultural engineering department, which usually rents out machinery to farmers should procure cane harvesters at the rate of at least one for each district and charge nominal rate to help farmers.”





Meanwhile, Vellore Sugar Mill chairman M Anandan, responding to other area farmers volunteering to supply cane to the Vellore unit, said, “they can, if they as an association or farmers’ body write a letter to the Vellore Mill. This letter will be discussed in the board meeting and a resolution will be passed, which will be forwarded to the government for approval.”



