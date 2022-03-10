In a first, TN govt college hostels to have gyms for men, women

Chennai :

At present, there are 275 hostels in TN for students belonging to Backward Classes (BC), MBC, and denotified communities. In Chennai, 16 hostels will have gyms.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the Backward Classes Welfare Department’s move comes against the backdrop of several requests from students, parents, and other stakeholders. “All the 275 hostels will have gyms and separate space will be allocated in this regard,” he added.





The official said there would be separate gyms for both men and women and trainers would also be present. “Equipment such as dumbells, pushup bars, Karla Kattai (wooden club bells), skipping rope, bicep rods, shoulder rods, latest weight lift plates, and bench press seat will be available in men’s gyms. Dumbells, skipping rope, stretching rope and twister will be available for the women,” he said.





The official said that trainers to be appointed will visit the gyms on a regular basis to provide coaching and diet advice to the students.





Stating that to encourage students, competitions will also be organised depending on gym usage, he said, “More equipment will be brought in depending on specific requests either from the trainers or the students.”





The hostels will also get new sports material, the official said, adding, each hostel will get two carrom boards, five chessboards, shuttle rackets with corks (8+two boxes) two volleyball with nets, two modern cricket bats, among others.