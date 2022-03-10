‘Improve existing med colleges before starting new ones’

Chennai :

“Recently, the Health Minister announced that six new government medical colleges will be set up in Tamil Nadu. We strongly oppose the move because there are already 37 government medical colleges and 16 private ones in the State, which don’t have proper infrastructure or faculties,” said Dr S Perumal Pillai, president of the committee.





Instead of setting up new medical colleges, the State government should start new specialty and super specialty departments in the existing government medical college hospitals and ensure that all specialty treatments and facilities were available to the public, the committee said.





“Public will be benefited if the standards of district and taluk headquarters hospitals are raised to the level of government medical college hospitals,” said Dr. Syed Thahir Hussain, secretary of the committee.





Noting that it would take at least 10 years to improve the infrastructure of existing medical colleges, the committee asked the government to take steps on a war foot basis to improve the medical college hospitals.





“The government is refusing to pay the due salary to its doctors working right from the Primary Health Centres to the medical colleges. They are interested only in opening new medical colleges. We urge the government to withdraw the plan to start new medical colleges in the State,” added Dr Syed.