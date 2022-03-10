Arappor Iyakkam seeks end-to-end e-tender system across all depts

Chennai :

In his representation to Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, pointed out that public procurement accounts for a substantial portion of the taxpayers’ money, and therefore, an effective procurement process and the system is important to ensure good quality of work and service to the public, better value for money, and cost savings for the exchequer.





“In spite of being covered by the TN Tender Transparency Act, various departments follow different methodologies for awarding tenders, including physical submission of tenders,” the representation said.





Jayaram Venkatesan added departments such as Metro Water and PWD float physical tenders where the bidder is expected to come and hand over physical copies of the tenders.





He also pointed out an incident in the Metro Water office in which a contractor was stopped from dropping his tender document and EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) in the designated box.





Departments such as Chennai Corporation has brought an end-to-end e-tender system wherein there is no physical point of contact. The EMC can be paid online and seeking machinery and other certificates from engineers are barred.





The representation urged the minister to make EMD submission online to eliminate physical contact. Apart from the demands pertaining to the tender system, Arappor Iyakkam sought to implement public information system, so that people can easily access all governance and schemes related information and an online system for the Right to Information Act and the Right to Service Act.