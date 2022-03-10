SFI members begin two-day fast to protest Guv’s inaction on NEET Bill

Chennai :

Governor RN Ravi had returned the Bill adopted by the Assembly in September last year after which the State legislature re-adopted the Bill on February 8 this year.





CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the Centre is trying to bring NEET like exams for admission into all courses including engineering.





“NEET exam shatters the doctor dreams of the oppressed and backward community students,” he said, calling upon the students to rise in protest against the NEET like the farmers who brought Modi government to its knees.





“The fast organised by the SFI would soon become a movement akin to anti-Hindi imposition protest in the 1960s,” he said.





VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said all parties must unite and oppose NEET exams to thwart the conspiracy of the right-wing forces.





Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president MH Jawahirullah noted that the number of state medium students joining the medical courses have come down from 98.2 to 59 after the NEET and the number of students studying in the Tamil medium schools has come down from 14.8 per cent to 2 per cent.





SFI state secretary V Mariappan said 25 students have died in the State due to NEET. “NEET usurps the State rights. But the Governor had not forwarded the anti-NEET bill to the President even a month after the assembly adopted it. We are holding the fast in protest against the Governor,” he said.