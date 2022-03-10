SC relief to Perarivalan brings ray of hope for other convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case

Chennai :

Speaking to DT Next, senior counsel Pugalenthi Pandian said the main grounds for granting relief to Perarivalan by the Apex Court was his incarceration period and the same will apply to other convicts as all the seven had spent about 32 years in jail.





“Also, the court had heard submissions by the Centre and the State about the executive power to grant the remission.





The State had submitted that the offence under Section 32 of IPC relates to public order and thus comes under the State government.





The court had recorded the same and agreed to discuss the issue later. Therefore, we believe that we could submit these points when our (Nalini’s) case is taken up for hearing,” Pugalenthi noted.





He also highlighted the dissatisfaction of the Supreme Court over the delay caused by the Governor on the recommendation of the State cabinet seeking the release of all the seven convicts in the case.





“Nalini’s plea seeking a direction for her premature release without considering the Governor’s nod will come before the Madras HC within two weeks. We will place all these matters before the HC and we hope that we will also get justice,” the lawyer said.





Senior Counsel M Radhakrishnan, who is also appearing in this case, said that he is welcoming the directive despite the pleas of Perarivalan and Nalini being different.





“Nalini wants to release her from the case. However, Perarivalan filed Special Leave Petition seeking bail. However, the SC’s rulings would apply to all the convicts,” he added.