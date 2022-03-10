MP wants Centre to help waive off Ukraine returnee students’ loans

Coimbatore :

“These students may not be able to go back to Ukraine to continue their studies there. The government should provide an avenue for them to complete their education here itself. If not, they should be accommodated in other foreign countries,” he told reporters at Coimbatore International Airport.





The MP also urged the government to either waive off the education loan or provide a moratorium on their payment.





On the evacuation process as part of Operation Ganga, Chidambaram said only 13 out of 30 students from Sivaganga district and studying in Ukraine have returned so far.





Seeking an explanation from the Ministry of External Affairs to allegations that north Indians were given preference during the evacuation process from Ukraine, the MP said Congress will raise the issue in parliament.





Terming Sasikala row as an internal issue of AIADMK, he said the vote bank of AIADMK remains intact. “The party is facing issues as the party’s leadership remains unorganised. Dual leadership may never help a party to develop,” he said.