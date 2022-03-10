Counsellors to reach out to students back from Ukraine

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who inaugurated 104 counselling call centres at DMS on Wednesday, said there are over 1,416 Tamil Nadu students who were evacuated from Ukraine, and parents can also call state helplines including 104 if they find that their children are in distress.





“The four-member State team formed to rescue the students from Ukraine have met with the Union ministry officials to explore whether these students can be allowed to study in India or arrangements can be made to send them to some other country to pursue studies.





The Chief Minister has also written to the Union government to provide opportunities for these students to complete studies at medical colleges in the country.





As they could be emotionally torn and may require counselling sessions, we have set up a 104 call centre, where 20 psychologists are appointed,” said Ma Subramanian.





“When enquired to these students, they suggested that education system followed at Ukraine is being taught in Poland, where, if sent, they can complete their studies. They requested both State and Union government to extend their support for their education,” he added.





The counselling session is given to their parents about the children’s education and plans in careers. At least 40-50 students were given counselling on day one and it would continue till all the students from Ukraine get their counselling.





Meanwhile, the state government is taking steps to implement the Right to Health Bill which would benefit the people.





“It benefits children, elderly people, women, and the differently-abled. In India, it was implemented in Assam but it’s yet to come into practice. So, we are in discussion with various experts to implement the Bill in our state for the benefit of people,” said the minister.