2 Kovai students now return from Russia-annexed Crimea

Coimbatore :

Two students, Buvanesh Karthik and Teena Jennifer from Coimbatore, who were pursuing medicine at Crimea State Medical University, flew down to Coimbatore on Wednesday following escalating tension in the region.





In 2014, Russia invaded and subsequently annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in the aftermath of the Revolution of Dignity.





“Though this part of the region remains largely peaceful, our parents are gripped in fear as the war is underway near our peninsula.





Of the more than 3,000-odd Indian students studying in Crimea, more than 70 per cent of them have returned. Others are also moving out,” said Buvanesh Karthik to media after emerging out of the Coimbatore international airport.





As Crimea has been declared a no-fly zone, the two students reached Moscow by train along with others to flew down to Dubai and then to Coimbatore.





“Our institution also gave us the option to continue with education online from our homes. Studying medicine in Russia costs up to Rs 35 lakh for the entire course period as against Rs 25 lakh per year in India,” said Teena Jennifer.