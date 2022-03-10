UGC seeks feedback on distance, online courses

Chennai :

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, in a notice, said keeping in view National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendation to have Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 50 per cent by 2035, the commission has constituted an expert committee to review existing ODL and only regulatory framework while ensuring quality, driven by simplified recognition system and processes.





Stating that the UGC, in its recent review meeting, has accepted the report of the committee, he said accordingly draft amendments were released in the mid of February which is available on the commission’s portal for feedback from stakeholders.





The UGC secretary also pointed out that the objective of the consultation process is to ensure an inclusive, participatory and holistic approach to simplify ODI and online regulatory framework while ensuring quality and east of imparting distance and online education in the country.



