High schools, tech institutes to have Standards Clubs

Chennai :

Initiated by the Bureau of Indian Standards under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, detailed guidelines have been released for the creation of standards club in this regard.





The standard clubs, comprising teachers and students, will also function through Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and consumer groups on a no-profit basis.





Accordingly, each club would consist of a mentor, which would be a science teacher for Class 9 and Class 12 and a lecturer of technical institutions, a student leader, and 15 members comprising regular students.





A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) here told DT Next that the standards club would carry out a variety of programmes involving students, providing them opportunities for creativity on the themes of quality and standardisation.





Stating the activities of the club will be undertaken within the schools and colleges, he said each standards club would organise at least three programmes in an academic year on various themes including awareness programmes and seminars on Indian standards and their role in the upliftment of the quality of life and economic development, standard writing competitions and debates on quality issues.





He said after creating standards clubs, the educational institutions will share the details with the nearest BIS branch office to help the club organise planned activities including funds allocation.





“Physical training for the mentor and members of standards clubs will be given by BIS,” he said adding “three best performing standards clubs in every branch office of BIS will be suitably felicitated every year”.





The official also pointed out that the standards clubs will be created in the institution from the new academic year. “The BIS will also extend necessary support and understand the problems if the club fails to conduct the required activities,” he added.