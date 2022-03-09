Perarivalan bail: Arputhammal thanks those who supported her legal battle

Chennai :

Perarivalan's mother Arputhammal thanked all those who stood by her side in her legal battle to release her son, who she claims was "falsely accused" in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.





The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to AG Perarivalan aka Arivu, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory.









Arputhammal said that the apex court had taken note of her son's good conduct and academic accomplishments during his imprisonment. She extended her thanks to senior lawyers Rakesh Dwivedi, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. She expressed hope that the bail would pave the way for Arivu's permanent release.





On May 21, 1991 Rajiv Gandhi in his campaign trail was killed at a rally in Sriperumbudur by a girl Dhanu, a suicide bomber. CBI achieved a breakthrough in the case by taking possession of photos shot by Hari Babu.









Perarivalan was implicated in this case for buying battery cells for Sivarasan, a key LTTE personality.





The top court had upheld death sentence of Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan and Nalini in its May, 1999 order.