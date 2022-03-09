TN govt orders probe as video of 2 students painting school floor surfaces

Chennai :

The school education department of Tamil Nadu has ordered an inquiry into a video showing two school students painting the school floor in Panchayat Union Middle School at Periyur, Erode.





The video clip that was shot by an AIADMK leader and former Panchayat Vice president of Periyur, Shanmugham went viral on Wednesday.





Shanmugham was also the former president of the Parent-Teacher Association of the school.





The video shows two boy students of Class VII kneeling down and painting the floor of the school outside the classroom.





AIADMK leader Shamugham while speaking to IANS said: "When I came to school, I found the two boys painting and I filmed it. I questioned the headmistress about the children being made to kneel down and paint and she said that as the children have to draw on the walls, they are being trained. This is ridiculous and action is being taken against the headmistress for making two SC students kneel on the floor of the school and paint."





The school headmistress Dhanalakshmi, however, refuted the charges and said that the school helper was painting and when she went outside for a break, the boys had taken the painting out of interest.





District Educational Officer, Erode, M. Ramakrishna said that the department has ordered an inquiry into the incident and stringent action will be taken accordingly against anyone if found guilty.