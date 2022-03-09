New road in Kodaikanal, TN to threaten Indian gaur, deer corridor: Environmentalists

Chennai :

Environmentalists and activists are up in arms against the proposed new road in Kodaikanal, the tourist spot of the state, charging that it would threaten the Indian gaur and deer corridor that is close to the Kodaikanal wildlife sanctuary.





The road is being laid at Dolphin's Nose, a tourist spot six km from Kodaikanal town and it passes through a reserve forest.





Social activist and nature lover, M.K. Senthil while speaking to IANS said: "A road is now being cut through an important route where Indian gaur and deer frequent in large numbers and is almost touching the Vattakanal Shola Reserve Forest and grasslands".





He adds: "This is a biodiversity hotspot within the Palani hills that harbours many endangered species like Nilgiri marten, Nilgiri langur, Nilgiri pipit, sambar/ barking deer, and rare terrestrial orchids, and cutting a road through this route will lead to a major issue for these endangered species."





Several other activists are of the opinion that the new route was the least suited for all the earlier surveyed road routes for ecological and economic reasons.





Sukumaran Jayan, an environmentalist whiles speaking to IANS said: " This new road project is exclusively meant for promoting tourism in an eco-sensitive area in close proximity to the Kodaikanal Wildlife sanctuary area."





The environmental groups have also come out against the new road project in Kodaikanal and R. Iswaran, Secretary, Centre for Study of Forests, said: "Rampant tourism in the Vattakanal area has already destroyed several habitats and the new road and the tourist inflow would be determinantal to wildlife."





Forest officials, however, said that the new road is being laid out on Revenue Department Land and Revenue officials have not approached the state forest department.



