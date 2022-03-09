32 years of wait: Perarivalan's journey since Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Chennai :

AG Perarivalan also known as Arivu was convicted and jailed for more than 32 years in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case, which was probably the first case in the country of suicide bombing which had claimed the life of a high-profile leader.





The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to A G Perarivalan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory. The top court was hearing the plea of 47-year-old Perarivalan seeking suspension of his life sentence in the case till the MDMA probe is completed.





Here is the timeline from his arrest that happened in 1991 till now:





* May 1991 - Perarivalan was 19-years-old when the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi took place in 1991. Former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.





He was arrested on 18 June the same year for his involvement in the case.





* Aug 1991 - He was accused of having bought two battery cells for Sivarasan, the LTTE man, who masterminded the conspiracy, and which were used in the bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi. A case under the Terrorism and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) was registered against several persons by the CBI.





* Jan 1998 - A trial court sentenced Perarivalan and 25 others to death for their involvement in the murder.





* May 1999 - The Supreme Court acquitted 19 accused and suspended TADA provisions in the case. However, it upheld Perarivalan’s confession, saying it was “believable”. The death sentence awarded to the four of the seven accused - Nalini, Murugan alias Sriharan, Santhan and Perarivalan -- was upheld. However, the sentence for the other three -- Ravichandran, Robert Payas and Jayakumar - was commuted to life.





* Feb 2014 - His death penalty was commuted to life term imprisonment after a Supreme Court verdict. The Government of Tamil Nadu announced its decision to release him along with six other convicts. However, the Supreme Court stayed the release and ordered the state government to maintain the status quo.





* Dec 2015 - Perarivalan submitted a mercy petition to the Tamil Nadu Governor seeking release under Article 161 of the Constitution.





* March 2016 - The government of Tamil Nadu sent a proposal to the union government seeking remission of the life sentences of all seven convicts in the case. Perarivalan sought to know the grounds for Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s premature release from prison.





* Nov 2017 - A former CBI officer who interrogated one of the convicts, then 19-year-old A.G. Perarivalan, made a sworn statement before the Supreme Court that the CBI omitted the part of the convict's confession where he said he had “absolutely no idea” of the purpose for which the two nine volt batteries he bought would be used for.





* April 2018 - Replying to the 2016-remission proposal, the Union government said that it did not concur with the proposal and hence did not send it to the President.





* Sept 2018 - The State government on Sunday adopted the much-anticipated resolution of freeing all the seven convicts.





* Nov 2021 - The Madras High Court extended the 30-day parole granted to AG Perarivalan by two weeks from November 9.





* Jan 2021 - Supreme Court granted a week's time for the Tamil Nadu Governor to decide on the state government's recommendation to release Perarivalan,





* June 2021 - Arputhammal, mother of Perarivalan, released a video on social media pleading with Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps for the permanent release of her son on Friday.





* Dec 2021 - The Supreme Court said it is not keen on granting any further adjournments on the plea of Perarivalan.