'He has spent over 30 yrs in jail': SC grants bail to Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan

Chennai :

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Perarivalan, Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case convict, who has been in the jail for the last 32 years.





Perarivalan was sentenced to life imprisonment and has been in jail for 32 years. The top court noted that the Governor is yet to decide his plea seeking release from prison. However, the Centre opposed the bail on Wednesday.





The court further added that there was sufficient material produced by the petitioner regarding his conduct, his ill health. "Taking into account the fact that he has spent more than 30 years in prison, we are of the view that he should be released on bail," the court added.





A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory. The top court was hearing the plea seeking suspension of his life sentence in the case till the MDMA probe is completed.





Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.





Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed. Gandhi's assassination was probably the first case in the country of suicide bombing which had claimed the life of a high-profile leader.





In its May 1999 order, the top court had upheld the death sentence of four convicts -- Perarivalan, Murugan, Santham and Nalini.





On February 18, 2014, the top court had commuted the death sentence of Perarivalan to life imprisonment, along with that of two other prisoners -- Santhan and Murugan -- on the grounds of an 11-year delay in deciding their mercy pleas by the Centre.