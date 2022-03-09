OPS demands to withdraw appeal for opening Tasmac bars across TN

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged the DMK government to withdraw the appeal, which was filed against the court's order to close bars attached to liquor shops across the State.

The AIADMK leader also appealed to the State government for step-by-step closure of liquor shops, which was promised by the DMK in its election manifesto.

"As per the poll promise the DMK government has not closed any liquor shops and in contrast to that it was taking steps to open bars in order to increase the revenue of the exchequer," he added.

Pointing out that total revenue from liquor sales was expected to increase to about Rs 35,000 crore in 2021-2022 compared to previous year's figure of Rs 33,811 crore, Panneerselvam said "In order to increase the revenue further to Rs 40,000 crore the liquor prices were increased between Rs 10 and Rs 80".

Stating that on one hand the DMK had promised to close liquor shops gradually and on the other took steps to increase the revenue through liquor sales, the deputy opposition leader of the House said, "It shows double standards of the DMK".

Panneerselvam said in addition, after the recent court's order to close bars attached liquor shops, the DMK went ahead to appeal against it. "When the DMK was the Opposition party, it demanded the closure of liquor shops as it was affecting many families", he said. He added that it has totally forgotten its appeal and now it has not even taken single steps to close the liquor shops.

Similarly, the AIADMK leader pointed out that the DMK, which also made a promise to rehabilitate liquor addicts, has not taken any steps with regard to that. "Therefore, as per the poll promise, the state government should take steps in reducing the liquor shops and also withdraw the appeal to open bars," he added.