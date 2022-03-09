Cracker unit supervisor arrested after explosion kills worker

Madurai :

Vembakottai police have arrested Ganesan (52), supervisor of a cracker manufacturing unit at Mela Ottampatti village near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district where an explosion occurred on Monday. A worker Ganesan (20) of Ameerpalayam, Sattur died and his co-worker Ramar (19) was critically injured with 80 per cent burns. In the wake of the accident, a case was filed against three persons, including Bramman (48), owner of the unit, Nagarajan, boreman and the arrested supervisor, sources said. Moreover, officials after inspecting the accident site, canceled its license citing violations.



