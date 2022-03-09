Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant at his cane farm in Erode dist

Coimbatore :

A 54-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Thalavadi in Erode district. According to Forest Department sources, Madevan, 54, who was guarding his sugarcane field abutting the forest boundary near Joraikadu in Sathyamangalam had spotted a single elephant raiding his crops past midnight on Monday. Immediately Madevan informed Jeerahalli Forest Department staff. Before their arrival, the farmer had tried to chase away the animal, which however got infuriated chased and trampled him to death. Later, a team of Forest Department personnel drove away the animal into the forest. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, more than 100 farmers blocked the Forest Department staff blaming them that their undue delay in response, have led to the death of the farmer. After talks, the body was sent to GH.



