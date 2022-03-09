Full-term pregnant Sheela performs silambam for 6 hours, creates record

Thiruchirapalli :

A pregnant woman carrying for nine months, made a record by performing silambam for uninterrupted six hours at Pattukkottai in Thanjavur on Women’s Day on Tuesday. Sources said, D Sheela (29), a resident from Anaikadu near Pattukkottai, a boxing and silambam trainer wanted to make a record in the art she is well versed and had scheduled the performance on Women’s Day. Anaikadu Silambam Association organised the event in which pregnant Sheela made a relay silambam performance for six hours from 6.45 am to 1.35 pm and she was awarded a certificate of merit by the Nobel World Records, a private organisation. Speaking to reporters Sheela said, “Since I have been carrying for nine months, I have got the advice from my doctors before the performance. This is possible only through my mental power.”



