Talk to farmers ahead of agri budget: Assn

Thiruchirapalli :

A pension of Rs 3,000 per month to senior citizen farmers seems to be the top demand of farmers.





Members, led by association secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of interaction with the farmers before the Agriculture budget. Pointing out that such a discussion was organised in the previous year, the associations urged the state government to convene an interaction programme immediately which would help the farmers to put forth their demands.





The meeting recommended the state government to increase the minimum support price of Rs 2,795 per quintal for paddy on a par with Kerala and Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane on a par with UP, Punjab and Maharashtra. They also urged to disburse arrears to sugarcane farmers.





As farmers constitute 69 per cent of total population in the state, at least 12.75 per cent fund from the total income should be allocated to the agriculture sector, they resolved.





They also urged the state to implement a pension scheme for farmers of Rs 3,000 per month to women farmers on completion of 58 years of age and men farmers on attaining 60.