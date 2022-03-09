Based on NIA tip-off, police arrest 5 of gang for plotting murder on communal lines

Coimbatore :

The five men were camping in Coimbatore over the last three days with deadly weapons and were awaiting delivery of a pistol to assassinate Kumaresan, a gold smith from Selvapuram. They hatched the murder plan after his son K Arun Kumar, working in an IT firm in Hyderabad married his colleague Sahana Anamika, 26, from Tiruvarur district in September last year after being in love.





After marriage, the couple was working from home in Selvapuram due to COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, it is said Sahana had converted into a Hindu even when her family members were insisting Arun Kumar to embrace Islam. Police sources said the girl’s family members had pressured Kumaresan to convince his son to convert, but he stoutly refused.





Such confrontation between the two families on religious lines ended up in the murder conspiracy, which the Coimbatore City police foiled successfully based on information shared by the sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).





Police identified the accused as Muhammed Ali Jinnah, 47, from Erode, Imran Khan, 39 and Sadam Hussain, 29, from Tiruchy, Bakaruddin, 54, from Chennai and Ramveer, 20, from Uttar Pradesh.





Preliminary investigations revealed that they could have plotted the murder by picking up information on the inter-religious marriage shared by the girl’s parents in certain WhatsApp group. Barely a few days ago, Kumaresan vacated his rental house and moved into another in the same neighbourhood with his family. Unaware of this, the assailants had done a recce in the area of their target’s old house with his photograph.





Following their arrest, police seized knives and sickle from the accused persons, who were then produced in court and lodged in Avinashi sub-jail in Tirupur district.





Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar said that investigation into the case is still underway. “The five men were conspiring to execute a murder. We are probing if they belong to any outfit. Some incriminating materials have also been seized,” he said.