4-yr-old among four killed in van-bikes collison

The load vehicle that crashed on the roadside after hitting two bikes in Tirupur on Tuesday

Coimbatore :

According to police, Kumaresan, 30, his wife Anandhi, 27, from Pudukkottai and residing in Sulur near Coimbatore along with Murugan alias Brahmanayagam, 50, his wife Muthumari, 40, and their daughter Mahakavi, 4, from Vadugapalayam in Palladam were all bound to Manapparai in Tiruchy by two motorbikes, when the mishap happened.





While nearing Putharachal in Palladam, a speeding vegetable laden carriage collided head on into both their motorbikes. In the impact, all the four adults and the child were thrown off their vehicles.





Police said Kumaresan, Murugan, his wife and child succumbed to injuries on the spot, while Anandhi has been admitted to Palladam Government Hospital in a critical condition. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post mortem at Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital.





The driver of the load vehicle, which caused the mishap, had gone into hiding and a search is on to nab him. Kamanaickenpalayam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.