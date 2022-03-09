Violation of coalition dharma, says Athiramapattinam CPI

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that the DMK won in 19 out of the total 27 wards in Athirampattinam Municipality, CPI and IUML secured one each, AIADMK and independents won in two wards, BJP and SDPI won one each.





The DMK leadership announced the chairman post for the DMK and Thahira Ammal, who won from ward 10 was elected unopposed. The vice-chairman post was allotted to CPI and Dhilnavaz Begum, the winner of ward 19, had filed papers for the election. But, Gunesekaran, the DMK councillor of ward 5, also filed his papers and won in the election by securing 20 votes.





Despite DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin allotting the vice-chairman post to CPI, the DMK member contested and won in the indirect election. So, the CPI members along with residents staged a protest in front of the Athirampattinam Municipality.





The protesting members said that Gunasekaran was asked to resign by the Chief Minister for violating the coalition dharma, but he refused to do so. They also demanded the DMK district secretary to initiate action and ensure Gunasekaran obeys the Chief Minister’s order.