Jaya death probe panel summons OPS

The commission has summoned Panneerselvam as he was the acting chief minister when Jayalalithaa was admitted at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. Ilavarasi has been summoned since she was present all along when treatment was provided to Jayalalithaa, said sources in the commission.





It may be pointed out that OPS was summoned four times in the past, While OPS did not appear on two occasion, the commission deferred the hearing on two other occasions.





During the second day of inquiry on Tuesday, a team of Apollo doctors appeared before the commission and answered the queries of Raja Senthoor Pandian, counsel of Sasikala and a team of AIIMS doctors, appointed by the Supreme Court also deposed. Pandian said that three more Apollo doctors have to appear for inquiry.