Lankan court releases 11 Indian fishermen

Colombo :

The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on February 7 near Delft Island. Their three fishing trawlers were also seized. The fishermen were charged for bottom trawling.





“The 11 Indian fishermen detained in Jaffna prison were released by the Kayts court on Tuesday. The consulate in Jaffna provided them with the legal assistance by representing their case in the court and facilitated their early release,” the Consulate General of India in Jaffna, Raakesh Natraj Jayabhaskaran, tweeted.





They have been released with one-and-a-half-years jail sentences suspended for 10 years, J Sudakaran, the Assistant Director of Fisheries Jaffna, said. “On May 27, there will be another inquiry by the court on the three boats,” Sudakaran added.





The issue also figured in the talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Sri Lankan counterpart GL Peiris during the latter’s official visit to India last month.