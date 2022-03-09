Gudiyattam: Cong for post restitution

Vellore :

In the indirect polls on March 4, the DMK won the chairman post with 24 votes in the 36-member council. But, when the indirect polls for the vice chairman’s post, which was allotted to Congress in the DMK alliance, took place the same afternoon, the AIADMK emerged winner by a draw of lots as both sides received 18 votes each.





“While the DMK received all its votes in the polls for the chairman, 6 DMK councillors cross voted resulting in a stalemate. Following this a draw of lots was held due to which the Congress candidate, Vijayan. lost,” Suresh Kumar told DT Next.





Suresh Kumar requested DMK president Stalin to provide an alternative to Vijayan, the Congress candidate, and also initiate action against the DMK councillors who cross voted for the rival candidate.





Gudiyattam was also the only urban local body to record an invalid vote in the election for municipal chairman.





Meanwhile, in Vellore, 7 AIADMK councillors, who were ordered to keep away from the mayoral polls, seems to be disappointed. “When AIADMK councillors participated in all urban local bodies, Vellore was the only area where we were ordered to keep off,” an anguished councillor seeking anonymity revealed. Asked for the reason, a functionary said, “the diktat was because local party bigwigs were scared that the councillors might cross vote in favour of the ruling party.”



