Minister secures dy chairman post for VCK in Nellikuppam

Chennai :

Originally allotted to the VCK, DMK rebel Jayanthi Radhakrishnan won the chairmanship of the municipality during March 4 indirect election. The issue turned out to be an irritant for the two parties with VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan publicly rebuking the DMK for jeopardising alliance dharma.





Thirumavalavan’s censuring also opened the floodgates for other disgruntled allies like CPM and Congress who started expressing their disappointment one by one.





Though other allies called out the DMK, none offended the ruling DMK, as did chief Thiruma’s ‘meaningful’ tweet. The subsequent intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin and general reactionary praising of alliance leaders is history. However, the desired change did not happen in Nellikuppam Municipality, where DMK rebel Jayanthi Radhakrishnan refused to resign, creating a standoff between the two parties. An exasperated Thiruma was learned to have advised his local VCK district secretary to communicate to their DMK counterparts that they would be content with councillor post to save the alliance if the local DMK cannot do its part.





An agitated Labour Minister, who is also the DMK Cuddalore west district secretary, immediately swung into action and persuaded his city secretary Manivannan to get his wife Jayaprabha to resign the post of Nellikuppam Municipal Deputy Chairman. An initially adamant Manivannan was told to have obliged his district secretary after he was threatened of disciplinary action and promised reward in cooperative bank elections.





As soon as he secured the assurance of the town secretary, Ganesan informed Thiruma, who rushed to the Minister’s place for a photo-op and demonstrated his cooperation for the compromise with DMK late on Monday night.





Wary of the irritant caused by his earlier tweet, Thiruma also posted the photograph on his Twitter handle. The photograph showed the Minister receiving Thiruma in the company of Jayaprabha who made way for the VCK to hold deputy chairman post.





DMK sources privy to the development said the smart work of the Minister has spared a major embarrassment for the two parties, which were troubled by a single municipal chairman election.