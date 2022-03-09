Nehru launches TN Urban Employment Scheme

Thiruchirapalli :

The Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme has been launched to guarantee employment for the urban poor. The initiative would ensure 50 per cent opportunity for women besides providing equal wage to all beneficiaries, said Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru here on Tuesday.





As many as 15 city corporations, including Greater Chennai, seven municipalities and 37 town panchayats have been identified for the implementation of the scheme in phase I.





Distributing job cards to beneficiaries after inaugurating the programme at ward no 8 in Tiruchy Corporation, the Minister said in order to generate employment to the urban poor a fund of Rs 100 crore has been allotted that was recommended by the high level committee on economy headed by former RBI governor Dr C Rangarajan.





“This year, two zones from Greater Chennai Corporation, one zone each from other city corporations, seven municipalities and 37 town panchayats have been selected for the scheme and it will be expanded to the remaining places based on the fund availability,” said Nehru.





Stating that the scheme was on par with MGNREGS implemented by the Centre in rural areas, he said that this scheme would provide a uniform wage of Rs 363 per day to both men and women. “We have asked to ensure 50 per cent participation of women in it,” he said.