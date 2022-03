State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday said the State government would decide on adopting an Assembly resolution to stop Karnataka government from constructing a dam across Cauvery River in Mekadatu based on the prevailing situation.

Chennai : Stating that allocation of Rs 1,000 crore by Karnataka was against Indian sovereignty and federalism, Duraimurugan referred to the all-party meeting demand raised by several political parties in the State. Related Tags : State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan | Mekedatu