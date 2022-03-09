Gokulraj honour killing: All 10 sentenced to life imprisonment

Chennai :

Additional District and Sessions Judge T Sampath Kumar pronounced them guilty of conspiracy and murder. All accused were punished under Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 364 (abduction) and 302 (murder) of IPC and Section 3 (2) (v) of the SC /ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.





While Yuvaraj was convicted on three counts, P Arun, V Kumar alias Sivakumar, R Sathishkumar, D Ragu alias Sridhar, D Ranjith and D Selvaraj were convicted on two counts and S Chandrasekaran on a single count. M Prabhu and P Giridhar were also convicted on single counts and sentenced to five years of imprisonment for harbouring the co-accused. All the sentences would run concurrently.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Yuvaraj.





The 21-year-old Gokulraj, a Dalit youth, was in a relationship with a woman from the dominant Gounder community despite strong opposition from the latter’s family. His headless torso was found near the railway track at Thoddipalayam.





The incident had drawn outrage, with many lashing out at the ‘honour killing’ of the youth. The case took a turn when DSP Vishnupriya, who was investigating the case, allegedly died by suicide under mysterious circumstances just a few months after Gokulraj’s death. The Gokulraj murder case was handed over to CB-CID for a thorough investigation, and the Madurai SC/ST special court for trial.





Talking to the media, government counsel PB Mohan said that at first, Tiruchengode police had filed a ‘man missing’ case and since the torso of the victim was found close to the railway track, Railway police had booked a case of ‘suspicious death’. Mohan further said the charge sheet mentioned that the victim was ‘beheaded.’ Earlier, a retired Additional Public Prosecutor examined 41 witnesses in the case and 72 witnesses later. However, a key witness Swathi turned hostile, Mohan said.





The victim’s mother Chithra said no one should suffer a fate as terrible as her son Gokulraj’s. The court should have awarded death penalty for each of the accused and such a harsh punishment should be a lesson to others, she added. The SC/ST special court had on Saturday convicted the prime accused Yuvaraj and the others.