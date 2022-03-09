Top two women vaccinators from TN honoured by Union Health Ministry on Women’s Day

Chennai :

The award has been constituted by the Union Health Ministry as part of India’s National COVID-19 vaccination programme.





E Tharani from Tiruchy administered the highest number of doses, numbering to 3,02,705 doses at the Beemanagar Urban Primary Health Centre. She also attended 372 vaccination sessions conducted at the parent vaccination centre and attended COVID-19 case management programmes at the UPHC in the district.





Apart from Tharani, B Shiva Sankari, who is posted at Padi Urban Community Health Centre, who received the award, conducted a maximum of 546 vaccination sessions across the State. Working as a staff under the National Urban Health Mission, Shiva Sankari said that the vaccination drive was not limited to the assigned vaccination sites, but she also conducted campaigns for corporate offices to encourage vaccination and went on door-to-door campaigns.





Working as part of the COVID-19 outreach programme, 52-year-old Shiva Sankari has been at the forefront since the beginning of the pandemic. “I used to visit COVID patients in home quarantine and give them required medicines. Fortunately, I have not been infected yet but had to interact with patients on a daily basis. As soon as vaccination started, I was deputed at the centre, where initially there were only few people visiting the vaccination centre and after about 2-3 months, we saw a surge in the beneficiaries. The people registered through the Chennai Corporation were the primary beneficiaries initially,” Sankari said.





She added that the major challenge for her was to counsel people as many were hesitant. “People coming to the vaccination centres were well informed and volunteered, but we had to urged many to get vaccinated when we visited them as part of door-to-door vaccination campaign. Social stigma was a major challenge but I did follow up with them on a regular basis and managed to get most of them vaccinated as their concerns were addressed, “ she said. “Being recognised for my work is very encouraging as it gives me immense satisfaction to be in this service,” Sankari added.