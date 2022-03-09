Disabled rights group urges state govt to procure low-floor buses for accessibility

Chennai :

“A recent RTI revealed that MTC has only 20 per cent of vehicles that can even be called buses. Totally, 2,822 of MTC’s 3,460 vehicles (80 per cent of the fleet) are not recognised as buses, as they are on truck chassis of almost 4 feet height. (Entry plus 3 steps = ~ 1200 mm). The remaining 20 per cent high floor (maximum Ground to bus Floor Height (GFH) of 900 mm) buses also do not comply with Urban Bus Specifications (UBS-II) which mandated a GFH of 400 mm to a maximum of 650 mm for cities with a million-plus population like Chennai, as early as 2013,” it said.





The coalition noted that the Madras High Court mandated that buses acquired post its 2016 order have to be universally accessible. However, contrary to the court order, the state transport undertakings including MTC and SETC have been procuring and introducing new buses in the fleet that are not accessible to disabled citizens.





As of 2019, the FMC said that MTC had purchased 695 buses and SETC had procured 492 buses. “In total, across all the following 8 transport corporations at least 4,381 new buses were added four years post the High Court orders - not one of them is ‘disabled-friendly’, ” it said.





Rejecting the buses operated with a wheelchair lift, the coalition urged the state government to procure low entry accessible buses which with boarding points at bus stops can provide level boarding for truly all - elderly, disabled, pregnant people and passengers with little children.





“Perpetuating repeated injustice to disabled citizens by attempting to resurrect non-compliant buses already past their expiry date does everyone a disservice, compromising safety and access for all. As bus procurements across India continue to perpetuate non-compliance and inaccessibility by design, FMC will soon release model accessibility specifications for city bus procurement in India so that what Government means by a disabled-friendly bus matches the lived experience of disabled citizens,” it added.





Sources in the transport department said that they don’t prefer low floor buses owing to their high cost and practical difficulties in their operation.





Sources said that the cost of the normal buses is about Rs 40 lakh including the bus body building cost while a low floor bus non-AC would cost about Rs 70 lakh. “But the issue is not about the cost of the low floor buses but the practical difficulties. Considering the road condition, the low floor buses maintenance would be very high. With most of the speed breakers are not in a standard size, the body of low floor buses is prone to get damaged, ” sources said.