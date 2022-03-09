Two city firms evade Rs 1,000 cr tax, under I-T scanner

Nearly five days after searches and subsequent scrutiny of seized documents, the I-T department on Tuesday indicated that the two business entities in Chennai which were under the scanner could have evaded tax to a tune of more than Rs 1,000 crores.
Chennai:
Income tax officials last Wednesday started raids at over 30 premises in Chennai, Coimbatore and Ranipet belonging to two business entities in connection with suspected tax evasion.
The I-T investigators had also seized Rs 3.82 crore besides 8.4 kg gold. The two were allegedly investing black money in real estate and cinema production.
The raids were carried out at the premises belonging to Ranipet based businessman cum politician and a film producer in Chennai. “Both have number of premises in Chennai. Raids are going on at over 30 premises,” IT department sources said. Both have similar business interests including financing and real estate.
