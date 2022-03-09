Two city firms evade Rs 1,000 cr tax, under I-T scanner

Chennai :

Income tax officials last Wednesday started raids at over 30 premises in Chennai, Coimbatore and Ranipet belonging to two business entities in connection with suspected tax evasion.





The I-T investigators had also seized Rs 3.82 crore besides 8.4 kg gold. The two were allegedly investing black money in real estate and cinema production.





The raids were carried out at the premises belonging to Ranipet based businessman cum politician and a film producer in Chennai. “Both have number of premises in Chennai. Raids are going on at over 30 premises,” IT department sources said. Both have similar business interests including financing and real estate.