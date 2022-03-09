Jayakumar’s bail plea adjourned to Friday

Chennai :

Hearing the bail petition moved by Jayakumar, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira directed the Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police, to file a counter.





Magesh, the complainant in the case expressed his objection to granting bail to the former Speaker, with his counsel Anandan seeking time to file an intervening petition against the bail application.





Recording the submission, the bench allowed the complainant to file his affidavit and postponed the matter to March 11.





In his affidavit, the senior AIADMK leader alleged that it was a politically motivated case, and that he was in no way involved in the matter.





He also noted that the complainant, Magesh, the brother of his son-in-law Naveen Kumar, is a member of the ruling party. Following a property dispute between the brothers, Magesh filed a complaint against Naveen Kumar in 2016. However, the police were taking up the matter only now without giving any explanation regarding the delay in filing FIRs, he added.





“The matter is in civil nature, but police want to give it a criminal colour to tarnish his reputation and image,” Jayakumar’s counsel argued.





The CCB booked cases under Sections 109, 120 (b), 447, 326, 397 and 506 (2) of IPC. Subsequently, Jayakumar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on February 28.