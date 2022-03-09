TNUHDB houses to be allotted only in homemaker’s name: Stalin

Chennai :

Stalin made this announcement while taking part in the Women’s Day celebration organised by the DMK women’s wing, and compared it to Periyar memorial Samathuvapuram scheme initiated by late chief minister M Karunanidhi.





“Whether I am a Chief Minister or opposition leader or MLA, I will be one among you – your brother. There is no change in that,” he said.





Lauding former health minister of Kerala KK Shailaja who was a guest at the event, Stalin said she was an embodiment of the hard work of women and how they successfully handle responsibilities. Shailaja and DMK women’s secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi also spoke.