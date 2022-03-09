Ray of light for eateries, vibrant nightlife for denizens

Chennai :

After dreading the police siren followed by the stern reprimand through vehicle-mounted microphone, shop owners, especially those running eateries that receive sizeable number of customers around midnight, are a relieved lot after the recent order by the Madras High Court stating that the city police had no powers to order the shops to close at a certain time.





Speaking to DT Next, owners of hotels and small eateries fumed about the difficulties, including harassment, that they face while trying to make a living by offering one of the most essential services - clean and affordable food.





“We are forced to shut the shops before 10.30 pm, or face action. The court order stating that police don’t have any power to order the closure of eateries has brought relief among the hotel owners,” said M Ravi, president, Chennai Hotels’ Association.





Citing the court order that pointed out that the police had no powers to close down eateries or shops because the Government Order issued by the State Labour Department had permitted them to remain functional 24x7, Ravi said the police disregarded the order and forced them to close down at a certain time.





“If we fail to follow their instruction, petty cases or nuisance cases are registered against hotels. This is good news for the traders, who are feeling relieved due to the court intervention,” Ravi added.





Many in the hotel industry noted that unlike some decades ago, nightshifts are so common these days that it has almost become the norm. There are also a lot of people who love to spend time with family and friends enjoying night life. The authorities, particularly the police, should factor this change, they said.





Added Selva Raj, owner of Midnight Express at Alwarpet: “It is the working people who come to the shop at night. We even get online orders around 3 am. Now, after the court order, there are no police personnel coming here as part of the rounds,” he said. Selva Raj added that the only time they did not face much trouble from the police was during the lockdown when they had to shutdown early as per the pandemic protocol.





Even worse is the situation of the smaller eateries that operate out of carts. “We are forced to pay bribe to function, but still get treated like second-class citizens. Some use abusive language that leaves us embarrassed in front of the customers,” said a woman who runs a mobile cart eatery selling dosa and idli at T Nagar, on condition of anonymity.





Many said their fear about the repercussions of not obeying the order, kadaiya moodu, was not merely about the cases or bribes, and recalled the Sathankulam incident where a father-son duo was tortured and murdered after being detained for not closing their shops.